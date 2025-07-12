Left Menu

Crocodile Rescue Mission at SGNP: A Worker Injured

A forest labourer was injured during a crocodile rescue operation at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The labourer, part of a team including various agencies, was attacked by the crocodile near Kanheri Caves. The risks faced by these uninsured workers highlight their challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 15:51 IST
Crocodile Rescue Mission at SGNP: A Worker Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A daring rescue mission at Sanjay Gandhi National Park turned perilous when a forest labourer was injured by a crocodile. The incident occurred as teams from SGNP and various agencies attempted to rescue a marsh crocodile near Kanheri Caves.

During the operation, Rajendra Bhoir, a rescuer, sustained injuries from the crocodile's attack and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. This incident highlights the risks faced by forest labourers, or 'vanmajur', who often work without life insurance or risk allowances.

In an unfortunate twist, this is Bhoir's second major incident this month, following a previous attack by a tiger under treatment at the park. Such incidents raise concern for improving safety measures and benefits for these workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025