Crocodile Rescue Mission at SGNP: A Worker Injured

A daring rescue mission at Sanjay Gandhi National Park turned perilous when a forest labourer was injured by a crocodile. The incident occurred as teams from SGNP and various agencies attempted to rescue a marsh crocodile near Kanheri Caves.

During the operation, Rajendra Bhoir, a rescuer, sustained injuries from the crocodile's attack and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. This incident highlights the risks faced by forest labourers, or 'vanmajur', who often work without life insurance or risk allowances.

In an unfortunate twist, this is Bhoir's second major incident this month, following a previous attack by a tiger under treatment at the park. Such incidents raise concern for improving safety measures and benefits for these workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)