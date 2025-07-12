Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jay Duplass Join Forces in 'Sterling Point'
Actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jay Duplass have joined Prime Video's 'Sterling Point'. Morgan is famous for roles in 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'The Walking Dead', while Duplass is known for 'Togetherness'. The series explores themes of sisterhood and family dynamics. It features a star-studded cast.
Renowned actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jay Duplass have signed on to star in the upcoming Prime Video series 'Sterling Point', the latest venture by creator-director Megan Park.
Known for his memorable role in 'Grey's Anatomy', Morgan is joined by Duplass, celebrated for his performances in 'Togetherness'.
The series promises an engaging storyline centered around sisterhood and family complexities, featuring a talented cast including Ella Rubin and Amelie Hoeferle.
