Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jay Duplass Join Forces in 'Sterling Point'

Renowned actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jay Duplass have signed on to star in the upcoming Prime Video series 'Sterling Point', the latest venture by creator-director Megan Park.

Known for his memorable role in 'Grey's Anatomy', Morgan is joined by Duplass, celebrated for his performances in 'Togetherness'.

The series promises an engaging storyline centered around sisterhood and family complexities, featuring a talented cast including Ella Rubin and Amelie Hoeferle.

