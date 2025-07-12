Blessed by Goddess Kali: The Valor of India's Armed Forces and Cultural Reawakening

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the divine support behind the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor, attributing their success against terrorist camps on Pakistani soil to the blessings of Goddess Kali.

Speaking in Lucknow, Singh criticized the British colonial efforts to undermine India's spiritual and cultural centers, urging reconstruction of such symbols post-independence. He called for efforts to enrich the Mahakali temple's historical significance.

Marking the 26th anniversary of the Kargil War, Singh paid tribute to heroes like Captain Manoj Pandey and highlighted India as a beacon of spiritual and material advancement without pursuing expansionist ambitions.

