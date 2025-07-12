Left Menu

Blessed by Goddess Kali: The Valor of India's Armed Forces and Cultural Reawakening

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the Indian armed forces' bravery during Operation Sindoor, highlighting their divine blessing from Goddess Kali. He emphasized reconstructing cultural symbols post-British rule. Celebrating the Kargil War's 26th anniversary, Singh underscored India's historical spiritual and material prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-07-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 19:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the divine support behind the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor, attributing their success against terrorist camps on Pakistani soil to the blessings of Goddess Kali.

Speaking in Lucknow, Singh criticized the British colonial efforts to undermine India's spiritual and cultural centers, urging reconstruction of such symbols post-independence. He called for efforts to enrich the Mahakali temple's historical significance.

Marking the 26th anniversary of the Kargil War, Singh paid tribute to heroes like Captain Manoj Pandey and highlighted India as a beacon of spiritual and material advancement without pursuing expansionist ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

