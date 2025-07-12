India's Growth Story: Suresh Prabhu Highlights Civilisational Ethos and Innovation

Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu underscored the significance of India's civilisational roots in shaping its democratic and global leadership pathway during a gathering in Shanghai.

Addressing Indian community members and business officials, Prabhu highlighted economic advancements and the looming innovation challenges that demand attention for India's growth story.

He emphasized youth mentorship grounded in core ethical and cultural values as key to navigating India's transformative economic journey, a discussion that resonated with the audience, according to officials in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)