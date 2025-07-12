India's Growth Story: Suresh Prabhu Highlights Civilisational Ethos and Innovation
At a recent event in Shanghai, former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu emphasized how India's civilisational ethos influences its democracy and leadership in global governance. Speaking to the Indian community and company officials, he discussed India's economic progress, innovation challenges, and the importance of youth mentorship aligned with cultural values.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-07-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 20:17 IST
- Country:
- China
Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu underscored the significance of India's civilisational roots in shaping its democratic and global leadership pathway during a gathering in Shanghai.
Addressing Indian community members and business officials, Prabhu highlighted economic advancements and the looming innovation challenges that demand attention for India's growth story.
He emphasized youth mentorship grounded in core ethical and cultural values as key to navigating India's transformative economic journey, a discussion that resonated with the audience, according to officials in attendance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lai Calls for Unity in Defense of Taiwan's Democracy and Sovereignty
Defending Democracy: Supriya Sule's Stand on Constitutional Integrity
Burfat Exposes Pakistan's 'Facade of Democracy'
PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat': A Reflection on Democracy's Darkest Hour
Serbian Protesters Challenge Vucic's Grip Amid Calls for Democracy