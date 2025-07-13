Left Menu

Neetu Kapoor Cherishes Memories and New Beginnings

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor shared a heartfelt photo with her late mother Rajee Singh, while enjoying family time in London. She is set to act alongside her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor, in a film by Kapil Sharma, marking Riddhima's acting debut. The film's details are yet to be revealed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 13:37 IST
Neetu Kapoor with mother (Photo/instagram/@neetu54). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor recently took to Instagram to honor the memory of her late mother, Rajee Singh, sharing a poignant black-and-white photograph. In the image, both Kapoor and her mother are elegantly dressed in traditional Indian attire, accompanied by the simple and emotive caption of a heart emoji and the words, 'Mommy and me.'

Currently in London, Neetu Kapoor is enjoying quality time with her family. Her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, joined the joyous occasion by posting a picture from one of their gatherings. The photo capturing Riddhima with her mother, Soni Razdan, Rima Jain, and other family members, resonates with warmth and camaraderie.

In an exciting development for Neetu Kapoor, she will soon share the screen with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor in an upcoming film directed by Kapil Sharma. This project marks Riddhima's debut into acting, alongside a cast that includes Sadia Khateeb, Sarath Kumar, and Aditi Mittal. As anticipation builds, details such as the film's title and release date remain under wraps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

