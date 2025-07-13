Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Protesters Storm MLC Mallanna's Office

Protesters, allegedly affiliated with Telangana Jagruthi, stormed MLC Teenmaar Mallanna's office, leading to his gunman firing in the air for dispersal. The confrontation was sparked by Mallanna's remarks about MLC Kavitha, leading to vandalism and alleged assaults. Police are investigating the incident further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-07-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 13:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic confrontation on Sunday, MLC Teenmaar Mallanna's office became the epicenter of protest as a group allegedly linked to Telangana Jagruthi stormed the premises. The chaos began when the gunman fired into the air, attempting to fend off the protesters.

The protest was reportedly organized in response to comments made by Mallanna about BRS MLC K Kavitha. The tension in the office escalated quickly, resulting in the vandalization of furniture and alleged assaults on the staff.

The police swiftly arrived on the scene to bring the situation under control. Further investigations are ongoing to understand the full scope of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

