Viksit Arunachal: Forging a Path for Youth Empowerment

Chief Minister Pema Khandu recently unveiled the Arunachal Pradesh government's ambitious 'Viksit Arunachal' roadmap, prioritizing youth development. The initiative, aligning with 'Viksit Bharat' 2047, aims to transform young people into achievers in sports, culture, and entrepreneurship through skill-building programs.

Speaking at the 7th edition of 'Arunachal Idol,' Khandu emphasized the importance of youth-led initiatives. Since 2016, Arunachal Pradesh has organized several flagship events like Arunachal Idol to nurture diverse talents. Efforts are underway to ensure these events are professionally managed and sustainable.

Additionally, the state is enhancing its infrastructure, as seen in the development of the Yupia football stadium. With a focus on entrepreneurship and creative industries, the government also plans to introduce a film policy to assist local talent and attract major production houses. Bollywood actress Chum Darang is highlighted as an inspiration to the youth.

