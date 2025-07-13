Superman's New Era: Box Office Triumph Marks DC's Next Chapter
The latest 'Superman' film debuts with $122 million in U.S. and Canadian box offices, amassing a global total of $217 million. This Warner Bros. reboot, directed by James Gunn, aims to rejuvenate DC's cinematic success, rivaling Marvel's dominance with iconic characters like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.
The revamped 'Superman' movie from Warner Bros. soared into theaters this weekend, netting a robust $122 million at domestic box offices across the United States and Canada, marking a promising launch for DC's cinematic revival.
Internationally, the film, headlined by David Corenswet as Superman, pulled in an additional $95 million, pushing its global earnings to $217 million by the end of Sunday. The movie, a fresh reboot of the classic superhero franchise, is pivotal for the future stability of Warner Bros and the DC Studios division.
Although DC boasts legendary characters like Batman and Wonder Woman, it has struggled to achieve the blockbuster success enjoyed by Disney's Marvel films. Directed by James Gunn, known for his 'Guardians of the Galaxy' series, the new 'Superman' signals a strategic shift. Gunn, appointed as co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran in 2022, aims to steer the division to sustained success in both film and television.
(With inputs from agencies.)
