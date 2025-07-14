Egg Hurling Controversy Mars Toronto Rath Yatra

In a development that has caused widespread dismay, BJD president Naveen Patnaik voiced his concern over reports of eggs being thrown at devotees during the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Toronto, Canada.

Patnaik took to the social media platform X to express his deep disturbance over the incident. He emphasized that such acts not only harm the sentiments of devotees worldwide but also cause significant distress to the people of Odisha, who hold this festival dear.

The opposition leader in Odisha's Assembly urged the Odisha Government to address the matter with seriousness, advocating for a strong protest through India's Ministry of External Affairs to Canadian authorities, should these reports hold true.

(With inputs from agencies.)