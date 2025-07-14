Left Menu

Strengthening Media's Role: Tackling Fake News and Building Trust

The Itanagar unit of the Press Information Bureau organized a 'Vartalap' session focusing on media's role in countering misinformation. Experts and officials discussed fact-based reporting, collaboration, and responsible communication as essential tools to maintain public trust amidst the rise of digital disinformation.

The Press Information Bureau's Itanagar unit hosted a 'Vartalap' session on Monday, emphasizing the media's crucial role in combating misinformation and fostering public trust. Media professionals, government officials, and civil society members gathered to discuss the responsibility of accurate reporting amidst a wave of digital disinformation.

Utsav Parmar, Deputy Director of the Central Bureau of Communication, highlighted the need for a proactive media landscape that ensures the dissemination of clear and accurate information. He stressed a strong partnership between journalists and PIB to deliver verified facts to the public.

Meanwhile, IPR Director Gijum Tali warned that misinformation surges during crises and conflicts, calling for timely and coordinated responses to tackle this challenge. The session served as a platform to fortify communication and trust between government and media entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

