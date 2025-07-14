Project 17A: India's Stealth Frigates Elevate Naval Power

India's final Project 17A stealth frigate, Mahendragiri, is anticipated to bolster the nation's naval strength, featuring advanced weaponry and sophisticated systems. This ship is part of the Nilgiri Class and follows the legacy of the Shivalik class. It is expected to join the Indian Navy by February 2026.

Designed to operate in 'Blue Water' environments, the Mahendragiri and its sister ships are adept at handling diverse threats. The frigates boast enhanced stealth capabilities, reducing radar and thermal signatures, thus multiplying the navy's operational effectiveness.

With over 75% indigenous content, Project 17A not only showcases India's shipbuilding prowess but also emphasizes the country's progress towards self-reliance, or 'Atmanirbharta'. The project supports a robust industrial ecosystem involving over 200 MSMEs, reflecting India's engineering expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)