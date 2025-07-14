Left Menu

Boozy Beach Ride Ends in Sandy Struggle

Three men took a reckless drive onto Juhu Beach, Mumbai, under the influence of alcohol, resulting in their vehicle getting stuck in wet sand. Authorities deployed a tractor to recover the car. The trio, who were later taken to the Juhu police station, faced legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:55 IST
Boozy Beach Ride Ends in Sandy Struggle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a weekend escapade gone wrong, three men drove their car onto Juhu Beach in Mumbai while under the influence of alcohol, resulting in a precarious, sandy situation.

Tarun Yadav, accompanied by his guests Najeeb Syed and Brijesh Soni, maneuvered the vehicle onto the beach, only to be caught in the wet terrain.

Responding promptly, local police and fire brigade utilized a tractor to extract the car. Following the incident, the men were taken to the police station, where legal proceedings were initiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025