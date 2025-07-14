Boozy Beach Ride Ends in Sandy Struggle
Three men took a reckless drive onto Juhu Beach, Mumbai, under the influence of alcohol, resulting in their vehicle getting stuck in wet sand. Authorities deployed a tractor to recover the car. The trio, who were later taken to the Juhu police station, faced legal action.
In a weekend escapade gone wrong, three men drove their car onto Juhu Beach in Mumbai while under the influence of alcohol, resulting in a precarious, sandy situation.
Tarun Yadav, accompanied by his guests Najeeb Syed and Brijesh Soni, maneuvered the vehicle onto the beach, only to be caught in the wet terrain.
Responding promptly, local police and fire brigade utilized a tractor to extract the car. Following the incident, the men were taken to the police station, where legal proceedings were initiated.
