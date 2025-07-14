Boozy Beach Ride Ends in Sandy Struggle

In a weekend escapade gone wrong, three men drove their car onto Juhu Beach in Mumbai while under the influence of alcohol, resulting in a precarious, sandy situation.

Tarun Yadav, accompanied by his guests Najeeb Syed and Brijesh Soni, maneuvered the vehicle onto the beach, only to be caught in the wet terrain.

Responding promptly, local police and fire brigade utilized a tractor to extract the car. Following the incident, the men were taken to the police station, where legal proceedings were initiated.

