Controversy Arises Over Dwarfism Depiction at Soccer Star's Birthday Bash
A Spanish disability rights group criticized the use of people with dwarfism as entertainment at soccer star Lamine Yamal's birthday party, calling it discriminatory. They plan legal action, citing a violation of Spain's disability rights laws. Yamal's party included celebrities but faced backlash over this controversial choice.
A Spanish disability rights organization has announced intentions to pursue legal action following reports that individuals with dwarfism were hired as entertainment for soccer star Lamine Yamal's 18th birthday celebration. The event, which took place on Saturday and included high-profile guests from the music industry, allegedly perpetuated harmful stereotypes.
The Association for People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias (ADEE) condemned this practice, arguing it fuelled discrimination and infringed upon the dignity of people with disabilities, as stipulated by Spain's disability rights law. ADEE's president, Carolina Puente, criticized the entertainment as outdated and unacceptable.
Yamal's representatives have yet to comment on the matter. A social media post from Yamal showcased the celebration's highlights, featuring fellow Barca players, though it didn't include scenes involving people with dwarfism.
