Man Charged with Vandalism for Stone of Destiny Attack

An Australian man, Arnaud Harixcalde Logan, has been charged for attempting to smash the glass case holding the Stone of Destiny at Perth Museum, Scotland. The historic stone, an emblem of Scottish heritage, remained undamaged. The incident highlights ongoing cultural sensitivities surrounding this ancient artifact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:02 IST
Man Charged with Vandalism for Stone of Destiny Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An Australian man, Arnaud Harixcalde Logan, has been charged with "malicious mischief" after an alleged attack on a glass case housing the Stone of Destiny. The famed symbol of Scottish nationhood was unharmed in the incident at Perth Museum, according to authorities.

Logan, recorded as residing in Sydney, appeared in Perth Sheriff Court but did not enter a plea. Police were alerted to the event at Perth Museum, where the 335-pound sandstone rock, integral to Scottish coronations, has been displayed. Detained until a forthcoming hearing, Logan stands accused amidst a backdrop of ornate history tied to Scottish identity.

The Stone of Destiny's storied past includes a 700-year absence from Scottish soil following a theft by King Edward I, its use in English and British monarch coronations, and its adventurous reclamation by students in 1950. Last displayed at Edinburgh Castle, it was moved under security concerns for King Charles III's 2023 coronation, underscoring its prized cultural significance.

