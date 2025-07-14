Andrew Garfield Joins Star-Studded AI Comedy 'Artificial'

Actor Andrew Garfield has officially signed on for Luca Guadagnino's upcoming film 'Artificial', which will be released on Amazon MGM, Variety reported. Garfield joins Yura Borisov, known for his breakout role in 'Anora' and a recent Oscar nominee, in a comedic drama that delves into the realm of artificial intelligence.

Written by Simon Rich, who also serves as a producer alongside David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford from Heyday Films and Jennifer Fox, 'Artificial' marks another collaboration between Garfield, Guadagnino, and Amazon MGM Studios. Previously, Guadagnino directed 'After the Hunt', featuring Julia Roberts, Garfield, and Ayo Edebiri, which is slated for an October 10 theatrical release.

According to early leaks, the plot of 'Artificial' is centred on a fictional depiction of AI company OpenAI, particularly the tumultuous period in 2023 involving CEO Sam Altman's abrupt firing and reappointment, as reported by Variety. This project coincides with a busy schedule for Garfield, who is also working on the adaptation of Enid Blyton's 'The Magic Faraway Tree', alongside Claire Foy, and the historical thriller 'The Rage' under Paul Greengrass, highlighting a prolific phase in his career.

Garfield, renowned for roles in 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and earning accolades including Oscar nominations and a Golden Globe for 'Tick, Tick ... Boom!', as well as an Emmy nomination for 'Under the Banner of Heaven', continues to expand his diverse cinematic portfolio, contributing to both well-received films and high-profile projects in development.