Left Menu

Farewell to a Cinematic Legend: B Saroja Devi's Enduring Legacy

B Saroja Devi, a celebrated Indian actress known for her work in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films, passed away at 87. Her remarkable career spanned nearly 70 years. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other leaders recognized her contributions to Indian cinema, announcing state honors for her funeral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:51 IST
Farewell to a Cinematic Legend: B Saroja Devi's Enduring Legacy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid tribute to the late B Saroja Devi on Monday, following her passing at the age of 87 due to age-related illness in Malleswaram. The actress's last rites will take place in her native village, Dhashavara, in the Mandya district's Channapatna Taluk.

Saroja Devi made her mark in the film industry at a young age, known as 'Abhinaya Saraswati', gracing over 180 films in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lamented the great loss to cinema, remarking on her versatile talent and significant role in advancing the Kannada film industry.

Renowned for portraying strong female leads in historical and mythological dramas, she became an icon, winning numerous awards, including the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Her contributions were celebrated by Prime Minister Modi, Union Ministers, and film legends, highlighting her indelible legacy in Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025