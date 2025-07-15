Farewell to a Cinematic Legend: B Saroja Devi's Enduring Legacy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid tribute to the late B Saroja Devi on Monday, following her passing at the age of 87 due to age-related illness in Malleswaram. The actress's last rites will take place in her native village, Dhashavara, in the Mandya district's Channapatna Taluk.

Saroja Devi made her mark in the film industry at a young age, known as 'Abhinaya Saraswati', gracing over 180 films in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lamented the great loss to cinema, remarking on her versatile talent and significant role in advancing the Kannada film industry.

Renowned for portraying strong female leads in historical and mythological dramas, she became an icon, winning numerous awards, including the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Her contributions were celebrated by Prime Minister Modi, Union Ministers, and film legends, highlighting her indelible legacy in Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)