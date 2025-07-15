Sustainable Innovation: Meet the Visionaries of India's Circular Design Challenge

The R|Elan Circular Design Challenge (CDC), a highlight of Lakmē Fashion Week, has recognized Varshne B, Radhesh Agrahari, and Rishabh Kumar as finalists. This initiative, supported by Reliance Industries, aims to empower designers to champion sustainable innovations in the global fashion industry.

With a focus on circularity, the CDC provides the finalists with mentorship, market access, and a significant platform for their eco-friendly designs. The challenge underscores a collective commitment to reducing waste by promoting circular design principles across fashion and textiles.

As the competition progresses, these visionaries will compete further on an international stage, seeking to inspire broader adoption of sustainable practices within the industry. The contest serves as a catalyst for change, aligning creativity with the pursuit of a greener future.

