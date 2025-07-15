Kanwar Yatra: A Divine Journey Amidst Hefty Security Measures

The annual Kanwar Yatra, drawing thousands of pilgrims, has led authorities across Delhi to bolster security and implement traffic advisories. This religious trek, ongoing until July 22, is closely monitored through CCTV and drone patrolling to safeguard the devotees.

Security has been intensified with over 5,000 police personnel and 50 companies of paramilitary forces deployed across sensitive areas. This is crucial as the yatra sees large numbers of devotees primarily walking from Haridwar to their local Shiva temples.

Amid sporadic incidents of unrest, such as arrests in Haridwar and Kanpur, officials maintain that antisocial elements are responsible. Efforts focus on maintaining law and order, easing traffic, and offering assistance to pilgrims while addressing privacy concerns over QR code directives for eateries along the route.