Left Menu

Kanwar Yatra: A Divine Journey Amidst Hefty Security Measures

During the Kanwar Yatra, thousands of pilgrims traverse the national capital, prompting authorities to enhance security measures and issue traffic advisories. With the yatra ongoing until July 22, extensive monitoring is in place, including CCTV surveillance and drone patrolling. Despite minor incidents, the focus remains on ensuring smooth passage and safety for devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:29 IST
Kanwar Yatra: A Divine Journey Amidst Hefty Security Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The annual Kanwar Yatra, drawing thousands of pilgrims, has led authorities across Delhi to bolster security and implement traffic advisories. This religious trek, ongoing until July 22, is closely monitored through CCTV and drone patrolling to safeguard the devotees.

Security has been intensified with over 5,000 police personnel and 50 companies of paramilitary forces deployed across sensitive areas. This is crucial as the yatra sees large numbers of devotees primarily walking from Haridwar to their local Shiva temples.

Amid sporadic incidents of unrest, such as arrests in Haridwar and Kanpur, officials maintain that antisocial elements are responsible. Efforts focus on maintaining law and order, easing traffic, and offering assistance to pilgrims while addressing privacy concerns over QR code directives for eateries along the route.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025