Emmy Nominees 2024: 'Severance' and 'The Penguin' Lead the Pack

Apple TV+'s 'Severance' and HBO's 'The Penguin' lead the 2024 Emmy nominations, with 27 and 24 nods respectively. Other contenders include 'The White Lotus' and 'The Studio.' The Emmy ceremony will be televised live from Los Angeles, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 03:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The nominations for the 2024 Emmy Awards have been announced, with Apple TV+'s psychological thriller 'Severance' and HBO's crime drama 'The Penguin' leading the pack. 'Severance' secured a remarkable 27 nominations, dominating the field alongside other top dramas like 'The White Lotus,' 'Andor,' and 'The Pitt.'

Set in the DC Comics universe, 'The Penguin,' starring Colin Farrell, garnered 24 nominations and competes in the best limited series category against Netflix's 'Adolescence.' Meanwhile, 'The Studio' from Apple TV+, featuring Seth Rogen, and HBO's 'The White Lotus' both earned 23 nominations in the competitive landscape.

Notable acting nods include Noah Wyle, back in the Emmy race for 'The Pitt,' along with actors like Harrison Ford in 'Shrinking' and Ron Howard in 'The Studio.' The awards ceremony will air live on CBS, with winners determined by Television Academy members.

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

