Emmy Nominees 2024: 'Severance' and 'The Penguin' Lead the Pack

The nominations for the 2024 Emmy Awards have been announced, with Apple TV+'s psychological thriller 'Severance' and HBO's crime drama 'The Penguin' leading the pack. 'Severance' secured a remarkable 27 nominations, dominating the field alongside other top dramas like 'The White Lotus,' 'Andor,' and 'The Pitt.'

Set in the DC Comics universe, 'The Penguin,' starring Colin Farrell, garnered 24 nominations and competes in the best limited series category against Netflix's 'Adolescence.' Meanwhile, 'The Studio' from Apple TV+, featuring Seth Rogen, and HBO's 'The White Lotus' both earned 23 nominations in the competitive landscape.

Notable acting nods include Noah Wyle, back in the Emmy race for 'The Pitt,' along with actors like Harrison Ford in 'Shrinking' and Ron Howard in 'The Studio.' The awards ceremony will air live on CBS, with winners determined by Television Academy members.