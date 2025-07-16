Streaming Titans Dominate Emmy Nominations Amidst Industry Shift

The streaming era has stamped its dominance on the Emmy Awards nominations as Apple TV+'s psychological thriller "Severance" leads the pack with 27 nominations. Trailing it is HBO's "The Penguin" with 24 nods, both showcasing the competitive edge of digital platforms over traditional networks.

Set in a chilling workplace environment, "Severance" stands out for its unique storytelling, style, and direction, remarked Apple TV+ programming head, Matt Cherniss. In contrast, "The Studio" ties the comedy record nominations, further indicating the industry's transition towards engaging scripted content.

Hollywood's elite, including Colin Farrell and Harrison Ford, find themselves in the prestigious mix, with Ford earning his first Emmy nomination at 83. The shift towards streaming is evident as HBO and its Max service lead in accumulative nominations, signifying a new era in television consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)