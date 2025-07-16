Tragedy Strikes 'American Idol': Music Supervisor and Husband Found Dead

Tragedy struck the music industry as Robin Kaye, a beloved music supervisor for 'American Idol', and her husband, Thomas Deluca, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Monday. Both victims had sustained gunshot wounds.

The Los Angeles police, conducting a routine welfare check in the Encino neighborhood, made the grisly discovery, confirming the deaths were indeed of Kaye and Deluca, both aged 70. A representative for 'American Idol' expressed profound sadness over Kaye's passing, describing her as a 'cornerstone of the Idol family'.

A suspect, 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian, has been arrested in connection with the murders. Police allege Boodarian was burglarizing the couple's residence and shot them upon their return. The incident underscores concerns over home safety, despite there being 'no signs of forced entry', according to a police press release.

