Wayanad Coffee Earns Special Mention in ODOP Programme

In a significant achievement, the GI-tagged robusta coffee from Wayanad has been highlighted in the Centre's One District One Product (ODOP) programme.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi announced that Wayanad Coffee received a special mention under the agriculture category in the ODOP programme, marking a first for any Kerala product. This acknowledgment underscores the dedication of local farmers and the distinctive identity of Wayanad's robusta coffee, which plays a crucial role in the district's economy.

The ODOP initiative by the government aims at promoting balanced regional development by identifying and promoting a unique product from each district across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)