Left Menu

Wayanad Coffee Earns Special Mention in ODOP Programme

The GI-tagged Wayanad robusta coffee achieved special recognition in India's One District One Product programme, marking the first accolade for a Kerala product. This highlights the efforts of the district's farmers and the unique identity of its coffee in contributing to Wayanad's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 16-07-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 09:23 IST
Wayanad Coffee Earns Special Mention in ODOP Programme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant achievement, the GI-tagged robusta coffee from Wayanad has been highlighted in the Centre's One District One Product (ODOP) programme.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi announced that Wayanad Coffee received a special mention under the agriculture category in the ODOP programme, marking a first for any Kerala product. This acknowledgment underscores the dedication of local farmers and the distinctive identity of Wayanad's robusta coffee, which plays a crucial role in the district's economy.

The ODOP initiative by the government aims at promoting balanced regional development by identifying and promoting a unique product from each district across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025