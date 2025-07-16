Wayanad Coffee Earns Special Mention in ODOP Programme
The GI-tagged Wayanad robusta coffee achieved special recognition in India's One District One Product programme, marking the first accolade for a Kerala product. This highlights the efforts of the district's farmers and the unique identity of its coffee in contributing to Wayanad's economy.
In a significant achievement, the GI-tagged robusta coffee from Wayanad has been highlighted in the Centre's One District One Product (ODOP) programme.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi announced that Wayanad Coffee received a special mention under the agriculture category in the ODOP programme, marking a first for any Kerala product. This acknowledgment underscores the dedication of local farmers and the distinctive identity of Wayanad's robusta coffee, which plays a crucial role in the district's economy.
The ODOP initiative by the government aims at promoting balanced regional development by identifying and promoting a unique product from each district across India.
