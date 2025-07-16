India Celebrates Shukla's Historic Space Mission

The Union Cabinet congratulated astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Wednesday for completing a historic 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), marking a new chapter in India's space endeavors.

Chairing the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw the successful mission as a moment of national pride. The Cabinet's resolution praised Shukla's journey as a representation of India's boundless aspirations. Shukla, a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force and one of the four astronauts from the Axiom-4 mission, became the first Indian to reach the ISS.

Conducting pioneering experiments in microgravity, Shukla's mission bolstered India's global status in space research. It underscores the nation's ambitions for human spaceflight, such as the Gaganyaan project. His achievements are expected to inspire the next generation of Indian scientists and innovators.

(With inputs from agencies.)