India Reaches New Heights with Gaganyaan's Parachute Test Success

India's Gaganyaan program hit a major milestone as DRDO successfully tested high-strength ribbon parachutes, underscoring the nation's prowess in aerospace technology. Conducted at the RTRS facility in Chandigarh, the test demonstrated significant design safety margins, a step forward in advancing India's space capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:29 IST
India's Gaganyaan human spaceflight program celebrated a crucial achievement when the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested high-strength ribbon parachutes. The parachutes were tested on February 18 at the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility in Chandigarh.

This successful qualification test was conducted in cooperation with multiple organizations including the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, and various teams from TBRL. The RTRS dynamic test effectively simulated higher than maximum flight loads, confirming the parachutes' reliability.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the efforts of DRDO, ISRO, and collaborating industries. As DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat noted, this achievement aligns with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, showcasing India's growing capabilities in space and defense technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

