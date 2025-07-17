Art and Architecture Unite: The Voracious Visual at Runwal Raaya

Runwal Realty, a leading luxury developer in India, has teamed up with Tao Art Gallery to present 'The Voracious Visual', an event that fuses the elegance of fine art with architectural brilliance. This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between the worlds of art and architecture in a novel presentation.

The event, scheduled for July 4, 2025, at Runwal Raaya, Worli, will transform the sales gallery into a space of artistic exploration. Visitors will be greeted with works by prominent Indian artists like Jaideep Mehrotra and Kalpana Shah, curated to elevate the experience of urban living.

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to legacy and innovation, with both Runwal Realty and Tao Art Gallery highlighting the importance of art in personal and public spaces. It aims to reposition real estate as a medium of cultural expression, marrying functional design with emotive creativity.

