Left Menu

Art and Architecture Unite: The Voracious Visual at Runwal Raaya

Runwal Realty and Tao Art Gallery announce 'The Voracious Visual', a unique fusion of art and architecture at Runwal Raaya, Worli, on July 4, 2025. This event celebrates the integration of artistic creativity into urban living spaces, showcasing works by renowned Indian artists in a curated, immersive experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:49 IST
Art and Architecture Unite: The Voracious Visual at Runwal Raaya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Runwal Realty, a leading luxury developer in India, has teamed up with Tao Art Gallery to present 'The Voracious Visual', an event that fuses the elegance of fine art with architectural brilliance. This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between the worlds of art and architecture in a novel presentation.

The event, scheduled for July 4, 2025, at Runwal Raaya, Worli, will transform the sales gallery into a space of artistic exploration. Visitors will be greeted with works by prominent Indian artists like Jaideep Mehrotra and Kalpana Shah, curated to elevate the experience of urban living.

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to legacy and innovation, with both Runwal Realty and Tao Art Gallery highlighting the importance of art in personal and public spaces. It aims to reposition real estate as a medium of cultural expression, marrying functional design with emotive creativity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025