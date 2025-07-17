Tragedy in Ballia: Student's Life Cut Short After Family Reprimand
Priya Giri, a 25-year-old trainee at a Ballia education institute, tragically ended her life following family criticism of her romantic relationship. Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have launched an investigation, including forensic analysis and a review of a discovered suicide note, to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a heartbreaking incident in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, Priya Giri, a 25-year-old trainee at the District Institute of Education and Training, has reportedly died by suicide. The tragic event unfolded after her family allegedly criticized her relationship with a local man, according to police sources on Thursday.
Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha reported that the incident occurred on Wednesday evening within the premises of the training institute. The young woman reportedly used a 'dupatta' to end her life, prompting immediate action from the local authorities.
Upon receiving the distressing news, a police unit along with forensic experts swiftly arrived at the scene, taking charge of the situation. A suicide note, purportedly left by the deceased, has been recovered and is under examination. An investigation is ongoing, pending further findings from forensic tests, the postmortem, and the family's formal complaint.
ALSO READ
Court sentences former police head constable to 10 years imprisonment in drugs case
UP Police summons six over identity verification of eatery owners on Kanwar Yatra route
Mumbai Police arrests teacher under POCSO Act for allegedly forcing male student into sexual relationship
Three killed in landslide in Odisha's Keonjhar: Police
Tripura: Two held with over 6 kg of dry cannabis by Agartala Railway Police