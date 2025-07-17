Left Menu

Tragedy in Ballia: Student's Life Cut Short After Family Reprimand

Priya Giri, a 25-year-old trainee at a Ballia education institute, tragically ended her life following family criticism of her romantic relationship. Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have launched an investigation, including forensic analysis and a review of a discovered suicide note, to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 17-07-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 11:14 IST
Tragedy in Ballia: Student's Life Cut Short After Family Reprimand
suicide
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, Priya Giri, a 25-year-old trainee at the District Institute of Education and Training, has reportedly died by suicide. The tragic event unfolded after her family allegedly criticized her relationship with a local man, according to police sources on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha reported that the incident occurred on Wednesday evening within the premises of the training institute. The young woman reportedly used a 'dupatta' to end her life, prompting immediate action from the local authorities.

Upon receiving the distressing news, a police unit along with forensic experts swiftly arrived at the scene, taking charge of the situation. A suicide note, purportedly left by the deceased, has been recovered and is under examination. An investigation is ongoing, pending further findings from forensic tests, the postmortem, and the family's formal complaint.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025