Tragedy in Ballia: Student's Life Cut Short After Family Reprimand

In a heartbreaking incident in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, Priya Giri, a 25-year-old trainee at the District Institute of Education and Training, has reportedly died by suicide. The tragic event unfolded after her family allegedly criticized her relationship with a local man, according to police sources on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha reported that the incident occurred on Wednesday evening within the premises of the training institute. The young woman reportedly used a 'dupatta' to end her life, prompting immediate action from the local authorities.

Upon receiving the distressing news, a police unit along with forensic experts swiftly arrived at the scene, taking charge of the situation. A suicide note, purportedly left by the deceased, has been recovered and is under examination. An investigation is ongoing, pending further findings from forensic tests, the postmortem, and the family's formal complaint.