Fraud Allegations Surround Malayalam Cinema's Nivin Pauly

Malayalam cinema has been rocked by allegations against actor Nivin Pauly and director Abrid Shine, accused of financial fraud by a local co-producer, P S Shamnas. The complaint was lodged at Thalayolaparambu police station, citing sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Shamnas alleges that Pauly offered him Rs 95 lakh following the commercial failure of the 2022 film 'Mahaveeryar' and promised a production partnership in an upcoming film. However, a separate deal with a Dubai firm has brought these assurances into question.

Details emerged that the contested movie was claimed to be under Shamnas's company, yet reportedly sold under Pauly's production house. As tensions run high, neither Pauly nor Shine has made a public statement regarding these serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)