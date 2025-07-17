Left Menu

A Decade of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan': Kabir Khan Celebrates the Impactful Journey

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', a film by Kabir Khan celebrating its 10th anniversary, continues to leave a profound impact worldwide. Released in 2015, it narrates the journey of a mute Pakistani girl and an Indian man, and is acclaimed for its emotional depth, powerful performances, and message of humanity.

Updated: 17-07-2025
Celebrated filmmaker Kabir Khan marked the 10th anniversary of his iconic film, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', starring Salman Khan. The movie, which was released on July 17, 2015, remains a beloved classic, resonating with audiences globally.

The storyline of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' follows the journey of a mute Pakistani girl stranded in India, and an Indian man, played by Salman Khan, who strives to reunite her with her family. This cross-border saga struck a chord with audiences, blending emotional storytelling with a powerful humanitarian message.

Harshaali Malhotra, who played the character of Munni, reflected on her personal connection to the role and the overwhelming love she received. The film's ensemble, including notable actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor Khan, brought life to a timeless tale of love, trust, and humanity, celebrating its enduring relevance.

