Israel warns Lebanon it would hit hard if Hezbollah gets involved in any US-Iran war, Lebanese officials say
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 16:43 IST
Israel has sent an indirect message to Lebanon that it would strike Lebanon hard, targeting civilian infrastructure including the airport, in the event that Hezbollah gets involved in any U.S.-Iran war, two senior Lebanese officials said on Tuesday.
The office of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Lebanese presidency did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
