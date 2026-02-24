Israel warns Lebanon it would hit hard if Hezbollah gets involved in any US-Iran war, Lebanese officials say

​Israel has ‌sent an indirect ​message to Lebanon ‌that it would strike Lebanon hard, targeting civilian ‌infrastructure including the airport, ‌in the event that Hezbollah gets involved ⁠in ​any ⁠U.S.-Iran war, two senior Lebanese ⁠officials said on Tuesday.

The ​office of the Israeli ⁠Prime Minister Benjamin ⁠Netanyahu and ​the Lebanese presidency did not ⁠immediately respond to requests for ⁠comment.

