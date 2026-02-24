Left Menu

SOCCER-Paris St Germain's Hakimi to face trial for rape, France Info reports

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-02-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 16:43 IST
  • Country:
  • France

​Moroccan soccer ‌player Ashraf ​Hakimi is set ‌to face trial for rape, French radio ‌station Fance Info reported ‌on Tuesday.

The Nanterre prosecutor's office had ⁠opened ​an ⁠investigation in 2023 after an ⁠allegation of rape was ​made against the defender, ⁠who plays for ⁠Paris ​St Germain and the Moroccan ⁠national squad.

Hakimi's lawyer did ⁠not ⁠immediately respond to a request for ‌comment.

