SOCCER-Paris St Germain's Hakimi to face trial for rape, France Info reports
Moroccan soccer player Ashraf Hakimi is set to face trial for rape, French radio station Fance Info reported on Tuesday.
The Nanterre prosecutor's office had opened an investigation in 2023 after an allegation of rape was made against the defender, who plays for Paris St Germain and the Moroccan national squad.
Hakimi's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
