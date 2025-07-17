Netflix Enlists Rising Stars for 'Best of the Best'

Left Menu

Netflix has roped in Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia for 'Best of the Best', a comedy featuring Hasan Minhaj. Directed by Lena Khan, the film promises a vibrant look at South Asian culture through the lens of a college dance team pursuing a national championship.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Netflix has announced Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, known for her role in 'Never Have I Ever', and Priyanka Kedia, star of 'Everything To Me', as the leads in the comedy 'Best of the Best'. Hasan Minhaj will also star in the film.

Lena Khan, who directed episodes of Ramakrishnan's Netflix series, will direct the film based on a script by Minhaj and Prashanth Venkataramanujam. The film follows best friends Maya and Anjali as they venture into their college's competitive Bollywood dance team, exploring the intense journey to win a national championship.

'Best of the Best', produced by Minhaj, Venkataramanujam, and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, along with executive producer Ryan Halprin, highlights the vibrant culture of Bollywood Fusion Dance and the importance of friendship in young adulthood. The film also underscores dance teams as vital cultural spaces for the South Asian community on college campuses.

