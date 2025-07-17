Left Menu

Miraculous Rescue: Mother and Son's Survival Tale in California Forest

A mother and her son, lost in a California forest en route to a Boy Scouts camp, were rescued after leaving notes for a search team. Their GPS had led them off-course, leaving them stranded without phone service. Remaining calm and resourceful ensured their safety until help arrived.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:50 IST
Miraculous Rescue: Mother and Son's Survival Tale in California Forest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A mother and her 9-year-old son were rescued from a remote California forest after getting lost while heading to a Boy Scouts camp. Notes the pair left behind helped guide a volunteer search-and-rescue team to their location, said officials from the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.

The pair, who left the Sacramento area on Friday, were led astray by their GPS onto outdated logging roads, where they eventually lost service and got stranded. Missing for over a day, their disappearance was reported when they failed to show up at camp, stated Lt. Greg Stark, spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

The search effort began with pinpointing their last known coordinates via a location-sharing app. A breakthrough came when campers reported seeing the woman's car a day earlier. Around four hours into the search, the team found a note: 'HELP. Me and my son are stranded with no service and can't call 911.' Further search led to their discovery miles down the road, where they had waited with a well-stocked cooler. Stark praised their actions, saying, 'They did everything right.'

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025