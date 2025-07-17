Miraculous Rescue: Mother and Son's Survival Tale in California Forest

A mother and her 9-year-old son were rescued from a remote California forest after getting lost while heading to a Boy Scouts camp. Notes the pair left behind helped guide a volunteer search-and-rescue team to their location, said officials from the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.

The pair, who left the Sacramento area on Friday, were led astray by their GPS onto outdated logging roads, where they eventually lost service and got stranded. Missing for over a day, their disappearance was reported when they failed to show up at camp, stated Lt. Greg Stark, spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

The search effort began with pinpointing their last known coordinates via a location-sharing app. A breakthrough came when campers reported seeing the woman's car a day earlier. Around four hours into the search, the team found a note: 'HELP. Me and my son are stranded with no service and can't call 911.' Further search led to their discovery miles down the road, where they had waited with a well-stocked cooler. Stark praised their actions, saying, 'They did everything right.'