From Stupid Cupid to Music Highways: A Rhythmic Roundup

This brief delves into diverse music-related updates, including the passing of pop singer Connie Francis, Fujairah's musical highway, convictions in Swedish rapper C.Gambino's case, a subsidy withdrawal from Rock-En-Seine festival over Kneecap's booking, and Snoop Dogg's investment in Swansea City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 02:32 IST
Connie Francis, the renowned American pop singer of the '50s and '60s, passed away at 87. Known for hits like 'Stupid Cupid,' Francis had recently been in intensive care due to severe pelvic pain.

In Fujairah, a new highway stretch plays Beethoven's 'Ode to Joy' as vehicles pass. This innovation marks the Arab world's first musical road, joining similar ones in the U.S., Japan, and Hungary.

A Swedish court found three individuals guilty as accessories in the 2024 murder of rapper C.Gambino in Gothenburg. Meanwhile, Saint-Cloud has withdrawn festival funds due to Irish band Kneecap's controversial bookings. Snoop Dogg's partial ownership of Swansea City adds to a week of significant developments in entertainment.

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

