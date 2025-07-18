In a major shake-up, CBS announced it will cancel "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in May 2026 due to financial considerations. The popular late-night show will conclude without a replacement, marking the end of a decade-long run.

Legendary singer Connie Francis, famed for hits like "Stupid Cupid," passed away at 87. Known for her chart-topping records in the 1950s and '60s, Francis had recently been hospitalized for severe pelvic pain, though the cause of death remains undisclosed.

Fujairah introduces an innovative musical highway that plays Ludwig van Beethoven's "Ode to Joy" as vehicles pass over rumble strips. This is the Arab world's first permanent musical road, designed to enhance cultural experiences through everyday travel.