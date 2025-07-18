Left Menu

Rumble Strip Melodies: Fujairah's Musical Highway

This article summarizes recent highlights in the entertainment sector, including the end of Stephen Colbert's late-night show, the death of pop singer Connie Francis, the debut of a K-pop band featuring North Korean defectors, a musical highway in Fujairah, a murder case of rapper C.Gambino, funding withdrawal for Rock-En-Seine festival, and Snoop Dogg's investment in Swansea City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 10:29 IST
Rumble Strip Melodies: Fujairah's Musical Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major shake-up, CBS announced it will cancel "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in May 2026 due to financial considerations. The popular late-night show will conclude without a replacement, marking the end of a decade-long run.

Legendary singer Connie Francis, famed for hits like "Stupid Cupid," passed away at 87. Known for her chart-topping records in the 1950s and '60s, Francis had recently been hospitalized for severe pelvic pain, though the cause of death remains undisclosed.

Fujairah introduces an innovative musical highway that plays Ludwig van Beethoven's "Ode to Joy" as vehicles pass over rumble strips. This is the Arab world's first permanent musical road, designed to enhance cultural experiences through everyday travel.

