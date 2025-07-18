Delhi Government Gears Up for Artisans' Revival with Skill Development Push
The Delhi government's stakeholder consultation focused on boosting artisans and handicrafts through skill development centers. Recommendations included skill training in cow dung paint, artificial jewelry, soap, essential oils, and more. Enhanced certification could attract individuals to various trades, solving challenges faced by artisans in accessing government schemes.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to uplift the local artisan community, the Delhi government convened a pivotal stakeholder consultation to brainstorm on enhancing skill development initiatives.
Facilitated by the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB), the meeting assembled a diverse range of experts, including retired central government officials and specialists in various fields, to strategize on empowering artisans through targeted training programs.
Key discussions included skill enhancement in eco-friendly product manufacturing like cow dung paint, expanding the soap and essential oils industry, and encouraging ventures in artificial jewelry and e-cycle markets. Additionally, the obstacles artisans face in accessing government schemes were addressed, emphasizing the need for a support system and statutory certification to promote wider participation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cooper Corporation and Sinfonia Technology Launch Eco-Friendly Daimon Genset
EIB Invests €20M in PulPac to Scale Eco-Friendly Fiber Packaging Globally
Tamil Nadu Expands Women-Centric and Skill Development Schemes
Glen Industries Announces IPO with a Bang in Eco-Friendly Packaging Sector
Chhattisgarh Intensifies Efforts to Eradicate Naxalism, Focuses on Rehabilitation and Skill Development