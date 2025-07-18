Delhi Government Gears Up for Artisans' Revival with Skill Development Push

In a strategic move to uplift the local artisan community, the Delhi government convened a pivotal stakeholder consultation to brainstorm on enhancing skill development initiatives.

Facilitated by the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB), the meeting assembled a diverse range of experts, including retired central government officials and specialists in various fields, to strategize on empowering artisans through targeted training programs.

Key discussions included skill enhancement in eco-friendly product manufacturing like cow dung paint, expanding the soap and essential oils industry, and encouraging ventures in artificial jewelry and e-cycle markets. Additionally, the obstacles artisans face in accessing government schemes were addressed, emphasizing the need for a support system and statutory certification to promote wider participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)