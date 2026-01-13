Court Clears Chandra Babu Naidu in Skill Development Case

A local court in Vijayawada has dismissed a case against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu concerning the alleged misappropriation of funds from the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation, which reportedly incurred losses exceeding Rs 300 crore.

Following his arrest on September 9, 2023, Naidu was incarcerated for more than 50 days at the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison. However, he was granted bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on October 31, 2023.

Andhra Pradesh Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas confirmed that after investigation, the agency found no evidence implicating the Chief Minister. The court accepted the closure report on Monday, effectively ending the legal proceedings against him.