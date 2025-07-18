Remembering Alan Bergman: Legendary Lyricist's Legacy Lives On
Alan Bergman, renowned Oscar-winning lyricist, passed away at 99. Known for his partnership with his wife Marilyn, they crafted timeless hits like 'The Way We Were.' Despite recent respiratory issues, he continued his songwriting journey, leaving behind a legacy celebrated by icons like Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand.
Alan Bergman, the acclaimed Oscar-winning lyricist, has died at the age of 99. Together with his wife, Marilyn, Bergman created timeless pieces such as 'How Do You Keep the Music Playing?' Their celebrated partnership produced numerous hits, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry.
Bergman passed away Thursday at his Los Angeles home, as confirmed by family spokesperson Ken Sunshine. Despite recent struggles with respiratory issues, he remained dedicated to his craft, continuing to write songs until his passing.
Alan and Marilyn Bergman married in 1958 and collaborated with renowned artists such as Marvin Hamlisch and Quincy Jones. Their compositions have been performed by legends like Barbra Streisand and Frank Sinatra, earning them a revered place in the history of music.
