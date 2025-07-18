Shockwaves Hit Late Night: CBS Cancels Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show'

In a surprising announcement, CBS has decided to cancel 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', attributing the decision to financial challenges, as per statements made by the network. The cancellation is notably not connected to the show's ratings or content performance, amidst the backdrop of Paramount Global's potential acquisition by Skydance.

The news prompted an outpouring of support from fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who took to Instagram to voice his backing of Colbert, while criticizing CBS for the decision. Additionally, Bravo's 'Watch What Happens Live' host Andy Cohen expressed disbelief at the conclusion of Colbert's tenure on late-night television, praising his unique talent and contributions.

Stephen Colbert shared the cancellation news with his audience at the Ed Sullivan Theatre in New York during Thursday's taping, noting that the show will end in May of the following year. Despite the disappointing announcement, Colbert expressed profound gratitude for his team and loyal viewers, reflecting on a decade of shared experiences on CBS.

(With inputs from agencies.)