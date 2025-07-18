Left Menu

Shein India's Resurgence: Fast Fashion Revolution Leads to Surge in App Downloads

The Shein India app, re-launched by Reliance Retail, has skyrocketed to over 2 million downloads and offers 20,000+ fashion options. Following its previous ban in India, the app now strengthens the retailer's growing dominance in the fast-fashion market, alongside its AJIO brand’s continued expansion and innovation.

Updated: 18-07-2025 21:28 IST
The Shein India app has made a triumphant return to the Indian market, amassing over 2 million downloads within six months of its re-launch, according to Reliance Industries' earnings report. The app, which features more than 20,000 fashion items, is a collaborative venture with Reliance Retail, reflecting the company's strategy to dominate the fast-fashion segment.

Notably, Reliance Retail's Quick-commerce platform is witnessing significant growth, with daily orders experiencing a 68% quarter-on-quarter and 175% year-on-year increase. This advancement follows the company's entry into the Q-commerce space in 2022, positioning itself as a prominent competitor against established names like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.

Reliance Retail continues to make strides across its digital platforms, with AJIO reporting an 18% revenue increase from new customers and expanded delivery services like AJIO Rush enhancing consumer experience. As the company's fashion and luxury divisions grow, Reliance Retail confirms its leadership with a burgeoning portfolio of brands and product offerings.

