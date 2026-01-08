BRIEF-Reliance Industries Says Waiting For Clarity On Access For Venezuelan Oil By Non-US Buyers
Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 18:12 IST
Reliance Industries Ltd:
* RELIANCE INDUSTRIES: WAITING FOR CLARITY ON ACCESS FOR VENEZUELAN OIL BY NON-US BUYERS; WILL CONSIDER BUYING OIL IN COMPLIANT MANNER Source text: Further company coverage:
