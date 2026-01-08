Left Menu

BRIEF-Reliance Industries Says Waiting For Clarity On Access For Venezuelan Oil By Non-US Buyers

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 18:12 IST
BRIEF-Reliance Industries Says Waiting For Clarity On Access For Venezuelan Oil By Non-US Buyers

‌Reliance Industries ⁠Ltd:

* RELIANCE INDUSTRIES: ​WAITING ‍FOR ⁠CLARITY ‌ON ⁠ACCESS FOR VENEZUELAN ‍OIL ​BY NON-US ⁠BUYERS; ⁠WILL CONSIDER ⁠BUYING ⁠OIL IN COMPLIANT ‌MANNER Source text: Further ⁠company ‍coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Wall St futures dip; defense firms climb as Trump calls for higher budget

US STOCKS-Wall St futures dip; defense firms climb as Trump calls for higher...

 Global
2
Catching efficiency, dropped chances prove to be major point of difference in 2025/26 Ashes

Catching efficiency, dropped chances prove to be major point of difference i...

 Australia
3
Closure of medical college wrong, unjust: Farooq Abdullah

Closure of medical college wrong, unjust: Farooq Abdullah

 India
4
Congress needs Gandhi's name, but no concern for his principles: Anurag Thakur

Congress needs Gandhi's name, but no concern for his principles: Anurag Thak...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026