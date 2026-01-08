Left Menu

Reliance Industries shares down nearly 8 pc in four days; market valuation erodes by Rs 1.65 lakh cr

During the day, it dropped 2.37 per cent to Rs 1,468.45.At the NSE, shares of the firm dipped 2.23 per cent to Rs 1,470.60.The frontline stock was among the major contributor in markets sharp decline on Thursday.The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 780.18 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 84,180.96.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 18:28 IST
Reliance Industries shares down nearly 8 pc in four days; market valuation erodes by Rs 1.65 lakh cr
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Reliance Industries are on a downtrend for the past four trading sessions and have declined nearly 8 per cent.

The blue-chip stock has declined 7.67 per cent in the past four trading days on the BSE.

Tracking the weak trend in the stock, the company's market valuation has eroded by Rs 1,65,299.15 crore to Rs 19,89,679.45 crore in four days.

On Thursday, the stock lost 2.25 per cent to settle at Rs 1,470.30 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 2.37 per cent to Rs 1,468.45.

At the NSE, shares of the firm dipped 2.23 per cent to Rs 1,470.60.

The frontline stock was among the major contributor in markets' sharp decline on Thursday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 780.18 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 84,180.96. During the day, it plummeted 851.04 points, or 1 per cent, to 84,110.10.

The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 263.90 points or 1.01 per cent to 25,876.85.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
State govt aims to make Delhi India's startup hub: Education minister

State govt aims to make Delhi India's startup hub: Education minister

 India
2
Odisha to set up farmer skill and agri-incubation centre

Odisha to set up farmer skill and agri-incubation centre

 India
3
UPDATE 7-Saudi coalition says separatist leader fled Yemen with UAE help, advances to Aden

UPDATE 7-Saudi coalition says separatist leader fled Yemen with UAE help, ad...

 Global
4
BMW pitches for retaining 5 pc GST on EVs in forthcoming Budget

BMW pitches for retaining 5 pc GST on EVs in forthcoming Budget

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026