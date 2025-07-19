Left Menu

Iconic Figures and Bold Ventures in Entertainment World

The entertainment landscape witnesses notable milestones: CBS will end 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' in 2026, Connie Francis, famed pop singer, dies at 87, and Snoop Dogg invests in Swansea City football club. In music news, a new K-pop band with North Korean defectors debuts, and a musical highway in Fujairah plays Beethoven.

In a significant move impacting late-night television, CBS announced it will conclude 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' in May 2026. After a decade of sharp political satire, Colbert's show will not return post-season.

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of Connie Francis, a 1950s and 1960s pop icon noted for her chart-topping hits. Passing away at 87, Francis's music legacy continues to resonate across generations.

Snoop Dogg has entered the sports world, investing in Welsh football club Swansea City. His involvement marks a unique crossover from hip hop to football, joining notable figures like Luka Modric.

