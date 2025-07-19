Remembering Mangal Pandey: The Face of Rebellion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the legendary Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary, highlighting his courageous stand against the British Empire.

Pandey, a prominent soldier in the Bengal army of the East India Company, became a symbol of resistance, sparking the 1857 rebellion against colonial rule.

The event is commemorated as India's 'first war of independence,' and Prime Minister Modi emphasized that Pandey's legacy continues to inspire the nation.

