Left Menu

Remembering Mangal Pandey: The Face of Rebellion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Mangal Pandey's courage on his birth anniversary, emphasizing his pivotal role in Indian history. Pandey, a soldier in the Bengal army, epitomized the 1857 rebellion against British rule, which many regard as India's first war of independence, inspiring future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 09:39 IST
Remembering Mangal Pandey: The Face of Rebellion
Mangal Pandey
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the legendary Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary, highlighting his courageous stand against the British Empire.

Pandey, a prominent soldier in the Bengal army of the East India Company, became a symbol of resistance, sparking the 1857 rebellion against colonial rule.

The event is commemorated as India's 'first war of independence,' and Prime Minister Modi emphasized that Pandey's legacy continues to inspire the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025