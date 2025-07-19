Remembering Mangal Pandey: The Face of Rebellion
Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Mangal Pandey's courage on his birth anniversary, emphasizing his pivotal role in Indian history. Pandey, a soldier in the Bengal army, epitomized the 1857 rebellion against British rule, which many regard as India's first war of independence, inspiring future generations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 09:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the legendary Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary, highlighting his courageous stand against the British Empire.
Pandey, a prominent soldier in the Bengal army of the East India Company, became a symbol of resistance, sparking the 1857 rebellion against colonial rule.
The event is commemorated as India's 'first war of independence,' and Prime Minister Modi emphasized that Pandey's legacy continues to inspire the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement