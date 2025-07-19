Left Menu

Jelly Roll Calls Taylor Swift 'The GOAT', Sparks Praise from NFL's Travis Kelce

Rapper Jelly Roll has declared Taylor Swift as one of the greatest artists ever, earning praise from NFL star Travis Kelce. The couple made waves with their public appearances, blending Swift's musical triumphs and Kelce's sporting endeavors. Their supportive partnership continues to capture public attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:56 IST
Jelly Roll Calls Taylor Swift 'The GOAT', Sparks Praise from NFL's Travis Kelce
Jelly Roll, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce (Photo/instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent discussion on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, rapper and singer Jelly Roll lauded Taylor Swift as one of the most eminent musical artists, stating, 'She's the GOAT!' His assertion sparked a reaction from NFL player Travis Kelce, who expressed admiration for Jelly Roll's endorsement of Swift.

Kelce showed his appreciation by commenting on McAfee's Instagram post, acknowledging Jelly Roll's sentiment. The interaction reflects the swirling fanfare surrounding Swift and Kelce, particularly through their public support for each other's careers. The couple, who began dating in 2023, recently graced the red carpet at Kelce's annual event alongside notable personalities.

The public has witnessed several instances of the couple's mutual support. Swift frequently attends Kelce's games, while he has made appearances during her worldwide Eras Tour. The duo, taking advantage of downtime following Swift's tour and Kelce's NFL season, have been traveling together extensively, indulging in a period described as a 'special time' by insider sources.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025