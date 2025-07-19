Jelly Roll Calls Taylor Swift 'The GOAT', Sparks Praise from NFL's Travis Kelce

In a recent discussion on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, rapper and singer Jelly Roll lauded Taylor Swift as one of the most eminent musical artists, stating, 'She's the GOAT!' His assertion sparked a reaction from NFL player Travis Kelce, who expressed admiration for Jelly Roll's endorsement of Swift.

Kelce showed his appreciation by commenting on McAfee's Instagram post, acknowledging Jelly Roll's sentiment. The interaction reflects the swirling fanfare surrounding Swift and Kelce, particularly through their public support for each other's careers. The couple, who began dating in 2023, recently graced the red carpet at Kelce's annual event alongside notable personalities.

The public has witnessed several instances of the couple's mutual support. Swift frequently attends Kelce's games, while he has made appearances during her worldwide Eras Tour. The duo, taking advantage of downtime following Swift's tour and Kelce's NFL season, have been traveling together extensively, indulging in a period described as a 'special time' by insider sources.