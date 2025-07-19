Tragedy in Kollam: Political Turmoil and a Grieving Family
In Kerala, a 13-year-old student's tragic electrocution at a Kollam school has sparked political tensions. While the BJP accuses the state of negligence, the government defends its actions. Meanwhile, Mithun's family grieves deeply, with aid and support promised by various entities. Political maneuvering continues amid the tragedy.
The tragic death of Mithun, a 13-year-old student at Thevalakkara Boys High School in Kerala's Kollam district, has ignited a political firestorm. Electrocution on school premises has spurred allegations of negligence, with political parties using the incident to forward their agendas.
BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized the current government's management, blaming systemic failures and accusing authorities of culpable homicide. The state's education minister, V Sivankutty, countered these claims, assuring that all responsible parties would be held accountable and highlighting financial support to the grieving family.
Amid political recriminations, Mithun's family is enveloped in mourning. Community support is strong, reflected in the thousands paying tribute to Mithun. The government and other organizations have pledged financial assistance while seeking to resolve infrastructure issues within public schools.
With inputs from agencies.
