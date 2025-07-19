Exploring Bonds: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's 'Dear Ma'

Renowned filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury has returned to Bengali cinema with his latest film 'Dear Ma', noted for exploring themes of love and responsibility intertwined with the subplot of adoption. The film, primarily focusing on an adopted child and her parents, also stars Bangladeshi actor Jaya Ahsan.

Roy Chowdhury, in a conversation with PTI, emphasized the emotional depth of the narrative, likening it to a personal journey through familial love, echoing his prior works like 'Pink' and 'Anuranan'. He stresses that while adoption forms a narrative thread, the film delves deeply into broader emotional bonds.

Releasing on July 18, 'Dear Ma' stands out for its emotional message, while also drawing attention to the profound connections between people beyond biological ties—a sentiment echoed by standout performances from the film's cast.

(With inputs from agencies.)