Exploring Bonds: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's 'Dear Ma'

'Dear Ma,' directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, explores the depths of familial love and responsibility, centering around an adopted child and her parents. The Bengali film, highlighting both romance and emotional connections, goes beyond adoption, painting a poignant picture of human relationships and experiences. It marks Chowdhury's return to Bengali cinema.

Renowned filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury has returned to Bengali cinema with his latest film 'Dear Ma', noted for exploring themes of love and responsibility intertwined with the subplot of adoption. The film, primarily focusing on an adopted child and her parents, also stars Bangladeshi actor Jaya Ahsan.

Roy Chowdhury, in a conversation with PTI, emphasized the emotional depth of the narrative, likening it to a personal journey through familial love, echoing his prior works like 'Pink' and 'Anuranan'. He stresses that while adoption forms a narrative thread, the film delves deeply into broader emotional bonds.

Releasing on July 18, 'Dear Ma' stands out for its emotional message, while also drawing attention to the profound connections between people beyond biological ties—a sentiment echoed by standout performances from the film's cast.

