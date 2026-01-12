BIS and MAHE Bring Standards-Led Innovation to Ayurveda, Paving the Way for Global-Scale HealthTech Adoption

In a decisive move to position Ayurveda at the forefront of evidence-driven, globally scalable healthcare innovation, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, hosted a national-level workshop in collaboration with the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). The landmark event took place at the TMA Pai Auditorium, MAHE, Manipal, drawing nearly 180 stakeholders from across India.

Designed exclusively for faculty members, researchers, startups, and industry leaders, the workshop marked a turning point in how traditional healthcare systems can integrate modern standards, regulatory science, and innovation frameworks. The gathering underscored a growing consensus: standardization is the missing infrastructure layer needed to unlock Ayurveda’s global potential.

Anchored in BIS’s guiding philosophy “Manakah Patha Pradarshaka” (the mind as the guiding force), the workshop explored how structured standards can harmonize classical Ayurvedic knowledge with digital health, quality assurance, product validation, and international compliance regimes—key requirements for scale, trust, and investment.

Jayant Deopujari, Chairperson of the Ayurveda Sectional Committee, BIS, described the initiative as a foundational step in translating centuries-old wisdom into globally credible, regulation-ready healthcare solutions. He emphasized that collaborative standardization is essential to position Ayurveda as a trusted system in global health markets increasingly driven by data, safety, and interoperability.

The inaugural session featured Dr. Sharath K. Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Health Sciences), MAHE, who highlighted the urgency of embedding standardization and scientific rigor into traditional medicine systems. He reaffirmed MAHE’s commitment to supporting national efforts through research, validation, and innovation-led capacity building.

Reinforcing the government’s vision, Shrishti Dixit, Head of the AYUSH Department, BIS, emphasized that standards are the backbone of trust, enabling Ayurveda to transition from localized practice to international healthcare acceptance. She noted that BIS is actively building inclusive mechanisms that allow innovators, startups, and researchers to co-create standards aligned with global benchmarks.

The workshop featured expert-led sessions by Prof. Rabinarayan Acharya, Dr. Muralidhar R. Ballal, Dr. Manesh Thomas, and Shri Devendra Reddy, focusing on interdisciplinary collaboration, the role of standards in accelerating Ayurveda-based startups, and how industry-led compliance can drive quality at scale. Interactive discussions surfaced actionable insights on integrating Ayurveda with HealthTech platforms, clinical validation models, and export-ready product frameworks.

Concluding the programme, Raghavendra Naik, Scientist-C, BIS, presented a forward-looking roadmap centered on academia–industry partnerships, interdisciplinary research, and targeted capacity-building initiatives. He called for the creation of a sustained innovation ecosystem where policymakers, researchers, and entrepreneurs work together to future-proof Ayurveda through standards.

Call to Action for Innovators and Startups:

BIS and MAHE are inviting HealthTech startups, Ayurveda product innovators, digital health platforms, and research-led enterprises to actively participate in the evolving standardization ecosystem. Early adopters stand to gain regulatory clarity, faster market access, global credibility, and alignment with upcoming national and international standards—a strategic advantage as Ayurveda enters its next phase of innovation-driven growth.