The Legacy of Lyricist Alan Bergman & Late-Night TV's Changing Landscape

Legendary American lyricist Alan Bergman has passed away at the age of 99. His illustrious career spanned over 60 years, marked by a deeply collaborative partnership with his wife Marilyn, who predeceased him in 2022. Together, they penned some of the most beloved songs in American music history.

Meanwhile, late-night television faces a significant shift as 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' announces its cancellation. This decision comes amidst accusations by Colbert that the network attempted to influence President Donald Trump regarding a business merger, leading to heated debates among politicians, artists, and entertainers.

The end of Colbert's show signifies a broader challenge within the late-night genre, grasping for relevance and survival in an evolving media landscape.

