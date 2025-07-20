Left Menu

The Legacy of Lyricist Alan Bergman & Late-Night TV's Changing Landscape

This article covers the passing of renowned lyricist Alan Bergman at 99, highlighting his successful partnership with his wife Marilyn. It also discusses the end of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,' amid allegations against the network for political bias, impacting the late-night television scene.

Updated: 20-07-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 10:27 IST
Alan Bergman

Legendary American lyricist Alan Bergman has passed away at the age of 99. His illustrious career spanned over 60 years, marked by a deeply collaborative partnership with his wife Marilyn, who predeceased him in 2022. Together, they penned some of the most beloved songs in American music history.

Meanwhile, late-night television faces a significant shift as 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' announces its cancellation. This decision comes amidst accusations by Colbert that the network attempted to influence President Donald Trump regarding a business merger, leading to heated debates among politicians, artists, and entertainers.

The end of Colbert's show signifies a broader challenge within the late-night genre, grasping for relevance and survival in an evolving media landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

