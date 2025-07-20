Left Menu

Sonu Sood's Snake Rescue: A Call for Caution

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood demonstrated his snake-handling skills by rescuing a rat snake. The actor advised the public to contact professionals for such situations, emphasizing safety and caution. The incident was shared on Sood's Instagram, gaining attention from his followers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:31 IST
Sonu Sood's Snake Rescue: A Call for Caution
Sonu Sood
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Sonu Sood recently shared a gripping video on his social media, capturing the moment he rescued a rat snake. While his efforts drew admiration, Sood urged his fans to engage professionals when faced with similar scenarios, stressing the importance of safety.

Sood's post, uploaded on his Instagram account on Saturday, shows his adept handling of the non-venomous snake, which he safely secured in a bag. The actor then ensured its release into the wild, delegating the task to a trained team.

Highlighting the incident as a common occurrence in residential areas, Sood emphasized, ''Always call professionals, don't try this.'' The actor's recent movie, ''Fateh'', featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, further showcases his career's multifaceted nature.

