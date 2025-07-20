Sonu Sood's Snake Rescue: A Call for Caution
Bollywood star Sonu Sood recently shared a gripping video on his social media, capturing the moment he rescued a rat snake. While his efforts drew admiration, Sood urged his fans to engage professionals when faced with similar scenarios, stressing the importance of safety.
Sood's post, uploaded on his Instagram account on Saturday, shows his adept handling of the non-venomous snake, which he safely secured in a bag. The actor then ensured its release into the wild, delegating the task to a trained team.
Highlighting the incident as a common occurrence in residential areas, Sood emphasized, ''Always call professionals, don't try this.'' The actor's recent movie, ''Fateh'', featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, further showcases his career's multifaceted nature.