Supreme Court Shields Shreyas Talpade in Sonipat Case
The Supreme Court has granted protection from arrest to actor Shreyas Talpade in a cheating and breach of trust case linked to a multi-marketing company in Sonipat. Alongside Talpade, 13 individuals, including actor Alok Nath, are named in the FIR. Haryana police have been notified of this development.
The Supreme Court has intervened in a case involving actor Shreyas Talpade, granting him protection from arrest in allegations of cheating and breach of trust in Sonipat.
In a session presided over by Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan, notices were issued to Haryana police following Talpade's plea.
The FIR implicates 13 individuals, including prominent actors and brand ambassadors like Talpade and Alok Nath, over complaints linked to a multi-marketing company.
