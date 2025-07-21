Left Menu

Supreme Court Shields Shreyas Talpade in Sonipat Case

The Supreme Court has granted protection from arrest to actor Shreyas Talpade in a cheating and breach of trust case linked to a multi-marketing company in Sonipat. Alongside Talpade, 13 individuals, including actor Alok Nath, are named in the FIR. Haryana police have been notified of this development.

Updated: 21-07-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 11:47 IST
The Supreme Court has intervened in a case involving actor Shreyas Talpade, granting him protection from arrest in allegations of cheating and breach of trust in Sonipat.

In a session presided over by Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan, notices were issued to Haryana police following Talpade's plea.

The FIR implicates 13 individuals, including prominent actors and brand ambassadors like Talpade and Alok Nath, over complaints linked to a multi-marketing company.

